Renault Diwali Discounts (Nov 2021) – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, Duster

This month (November 2021), Renault India is offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 2.4 lakh on its vehicles

Diwali festivities are over now, but the festive sales bonanza is still on in the Indian car market! Auto manufacturers are offering some attractive discounts on their vehicles, in order to boost sales. French carmaker Renault is also offering some brilliant deals this month, which have been detailed below.

Renault Kwid has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, on all variants except ‘RXE 0.8L’. An exchange bonus is also available on it, worth Rs. 15,000 on the 1.0L variants and Rs. 10,000 on 0.8L variants. Loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered on the hatchback.

The Triber gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, but only on the RXZ trim. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also available on the MPV. The older (MY2020) version of the Triber gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. On the RXE trim (both MY2021 and MY2020), only the loyalty benefits are available.

Renault Kiger doesn’t have any cash discount or exchange bonus on offer this month. However, the manufacturer is offering a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 on the compact crossover, along with some extremely lucrative finance options.

On the Duster, Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, on all variants except RXZ 1.5L. Exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 is available as well on the SUV. Also, loyalty benefits worth up to Rs. 1.1 lakh are being offered on the Duster, subject to terms and conditions.

Renault Diwali discounts – November 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + loyalty bonus Renault Kwid 0.8L Rs. 10,000 (except RXE) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid 1.0L Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber Rs. 10,000 (RXZ only) Rs. 20,000 (all except RXE) + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber (MY2020) Rs. 25,000 (all except RXE) Rs. 25,000 (all except RXE) + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Duster Rs. 50,000 (all except RXZ 1.5L) Rs. 50,000 + up to Rs. 1.1 lakh Corporate discount also available- worth Rs. 10,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Rs. 30,000 on Duster Rural bonus also available- worth Rs. 5,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Rs. 15,000 on Duster (cannot be clubbed with Corporate discount) Additional benefits available under r.e.li.v.e scrapping program

Corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered on Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, while the same is worth Rs. 30,000 on the Duster. Rural discounts are available as well, of Rs. 15,000 on the Duster and Rs. 5,000 on others. Corporate discounts and rural bonuses cannot be availed together. Also, one can opt to scrap their old car for additional benefits under the r.e.li.v.e scrapping program.