Renault Discounts September 2021 – Duster, Kiger, Triber, Kwid

This September, Renault is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 2 lakh on its vehicles, along with a few additional bonuses in select states

With the festive season rolling around the corner, a lot of carmakers in India are offering some interesting discounts on their vehicles. Renault India is also offering some lucrative deals on its cars this month, hoping to increase footfalls in its dealerships and boost sales.

On the Kwid, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and loyalty benefits worth up to Rs. 65,000 are available. An exchange bonus is also on offer, worth Rs. 15,000 on 0.8L variants and Rs. 20,000 on the 1.0L variants. However, on the RXE trim, only the loyalty benefits are being offered.

Renault Triber is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the RXZ and RXT trims. The same is worth Rs. 10,000 on the RXL trim and nil on RXE trim. On all trims except RXE, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is also available. Loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 75,000 are offered on all variants of the MPV.

Renault Kiger can be had with a corporate discount of 10,000 or a rural discount of Rs. 5,000, available only for select customers. Loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 95,000 are also available on it. However, on the RXE trim, only a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is on offer.

On the Duster, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000, and loyalty benefits worth up to Rs. 1.10 lakh are being offered. On all Renault models, additional benefits are available as Ganesh Chaturthi offers, but only in Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa.

Renault Discounts – September 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Loyalty bonus* Renault Kwid (RXE 0.8L) 0 0 + Rs. 65,000 Renault Kwid (0.8L other variants) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 65,000 Renault Kwid (1.0L) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 65,000 Renault Triber (RXE) 0 0 + Rs. 75,000 Renault Triber (other trims) Rs. 15,000 (RXZ, RXT)/Rs. 10,000 (RXL) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 75,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + Rs. 95,000 (Rs. 10,000 on RXE) Renault Duster Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 1.10 lakh Corporate discount available, of Rs. 10,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and of Rs. 30,000 on Duster Rural bonus available, of Rs. 5,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and of Rs. 15,000 on Duster (cannot be clubbed with corporate discount) Scrapping bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 available under r.e.li.v.e program Additional Ganesh Chaturthi offers available in Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa

*Terms and conditions applied on loyalty benefits

Renault is also offering corporate discounts on its vehicles for select customers, worth Rs. 30,000 on the Duster and Rs. 10,000 on all others. Rural benefits are available for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members, worth Rs. 15,000 on the Duster and Rs. 5,000 on all other models. Also, an additional bonus of Rs. 10,000 can be availed upon exchanging your old car under the r.e.li.v.e scrappage policy.