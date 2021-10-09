Renault Discounts October 2021 – Duster, Kiger, Triber, Kwid

Get benefits and discounts worth up to a maximum of Rs. 2.40 lakh on Renault cars in the Indian market this month (October 2021)

French carmaker Renault is offering some brilliant deals and discounts on its vehicles in the Indian market this month, ahead of the approaching festive season. If you are planning to skip the sales rush and purchase a new vehicle early, then be sure to check out all the offers available on Renault cars, listed below.

On the Kwid, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 65,000. The 0.8L variants of the Kwid get an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, while the same on the 1.0L variants are worth a little lower, at Rs. 15,000.

Renault Kiger gets a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the RXT and RXZ trims, and of Rs. 10,000 on the RXL trim. On the pre-MY2021 models, the cash discount is higher, worth up to Rs. 25,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 is available on the MPV (old and new models), along with a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 75,000.

As for the Kiger, it doesn’t have a cash discount or an exchange bonus on offer. However, loyalty bonus worth up to Rs. 95,000 is available here. Lastly, Renault Duster gets a cash discount of Rs. 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, and a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 1.1 lakh.

All Renault vehicles have a corporate discount on offer, worth Rs. 10,000 on the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. The Duster gets a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000. Rural benefit, worth Rs. 15,000 on the Duster and Rs. 5,000 on all other models, is also available. It should be noted that corporate discounts and rural benefits cannot be availed together.

Renault discounts – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Loyalty bonus Renault Kwid (0.8L) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + up to Rs. 65,000 Renault Kwid (1.0L) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 15,000 + up to Rs. 65,000 Renault Triber (MY2021) Rs. 15,000 (RXT, RXZ)/Rs. 10,000 (RXL) Rs. 25,000 + up to Rs. 75,000 Renault Triber (pre-MY2021) Rs. 25,000 Rs. 25,000 + up to Rs. 75,000 Renault Kiger 0 0 + Rs. 95,000 Renault Duster Rs. 50,000 Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 1,10,000 Corporate bonus available – worth Rs. 10,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger and Rs. 30,000 on the Duster Rural benefit available – worth Rs. 5,000 on Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Rs. 15,000 on Duster (cannot be clubbed with corporate discount)

Renault is reportedly planning to discontinue the Duster SUV in India. Some reports suggest that the French manufacturer will finally introduce a new-generation Duster in our market, likely some time during 2022 or 2023.