Renault Discounts March 2021 – Duster, Kiger, Triber, Kwid

Renault India is offering some brilliant discounts and offers on its cars during March 2021, which have been detailed below

In February 2021, i.e., last month, French carmaker Renault recorded a strong sales growth in the Indian market – over 25 per cent on YoY (Year-on-Year) basis. This is quite an impressive growth figure, and to keep the sales momentum high, the manufacturer is offering some extremely attractive deals and discounts on its cars this month.

Renault’s entry-level model, Kwid, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, but only on MY2020 models. The MY2021 models are being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is also available on the Kwid, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. However, on the STD and RXE 0.8L variants, only the loyalty bonus can be availed.

On the Triber, Renault is offering a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 on the AMT variants. On the MT variants, the cash discount is worth Rs. 20,000 for the MY2020 cars and Rs. 15,000 for MY2021 cars. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount worth Rs. 10,000 are also being offered. However, on the RXE trim, only the loyalty bonus is available.

Renault Kiger was launched in the Indian market just last month, so there aren’t any discounts on it currently. The manufacturer is hoping to grab a larger share of the Indian market with this new SUV, and with over 1,100 units delivered on the first day of sale, things seem to be going in the right direction.

Renault’s current flagship model, Duster, is available with two engine options – 1.5-litre petrol and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. On the 1.5L model, there is no cash discount, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 is available on the RXS and RXZ trims.

Renault Discounts – March 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Loyalty Bonus Renault Kwid (STD & RXE 0.8L) – 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid (all other trims) Rs. 10,000 (Rs. 20,000 on MY2020 models) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber MT (RXE trim) – 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber MT (all other trims) Rs. 15,000 (Rs. 20,000 on MY2020 models) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber AMT Rs. 30,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kiger – – Renault Duster 1.5L – Rs. 30,000 (RXS & RXZ only)+ Rs. 15,000 Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo (RXE trim) – 0 + Rs. 20,000 Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo Rs. 30,000 (RXS CVT & MT only) Rs. 30,000 (RXS & RXZ only) + Rs. 15,000 Corporate Discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 available on Kwid and Triber, and up to Rs. 30,000 on Duster Easy care package (AMC pack for 3 years/50,000 km) available on Duster 1.3L Turbo, only for existing Duster owners

On the Duster 1.3L turbo-petrol, a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 is being offered (only on the RXS CVT & MT variants), along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 (only on RXS and RXZ trims). Other than that, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 is available on the Duster, on all trims except RXE. On the RXE trim, only a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available.