Renault Discounts January 2021 – Kwid, Triber, Duster

Renault India is offering some extremely attractive discounts on its vehicles, namely Kwid, Triber, and Duster, during this January

Renault may have a sparse vehicle lineup for the Indian market, but the French carmaker is offering some pretty attractive deals right now, in order to increase footfall in its dealerships, and consequently boost sales. If you have a new car in your new year’s wishlist, then keep reading ahead!

Renault’s most affordable offering, the Kwid, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 on the manual variants, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. On the AMT variants, the cash discount is higher, at Rs. 20,000, and the loyalty bonus is worth Rs. 20,000. A loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000 are also available.

On Renault Triber, all the manual trims (except RXE) are available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000. On the AMT variants, the cash discount and exchange bonus are higher, at Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000, respectively, while the corporate discount value is the same, at Rs. 10,000.

A loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000 is available on all variants of the Triber, including RXE trim. Renault’s flagship model, the Duster, it is available with two powerplant options – a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Duster 1.5L models don’t have any cash discount, although an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 is being offered. A corporate discount of up to Rs. 30,000 is also available, along with a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000.

Renault New Year Discounts – January 2021 Model Cash Discount Additional Benefits (Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount + Loyalty Bonus) Renault Kwid MT Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Kwid AMT Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber MT (all except RXE trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber MT (RXE trim) – 0 + 0 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Triber AMT Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 10,000 Renault Duster 1.5L – Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 15,000 Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo Rs. 20,000(all MT variants & RXS CVT) Rs. 30,000(RXS & RXZ trims) + Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 15,000 Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo (RXE trim) – 0 + 0 + Rs. 20,000

*Free 3-year/50,000 km AMC package available with Duster 1.3L Turbo, only for existing Duster owners

On the Duster 1.3L Turbo variants, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 are available, but only on select trims. A corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 are also applicable. On the RXE trim, only a loyalty bonus is available, worth Rs. 20,000.