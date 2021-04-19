Renault Discounts April 2021 – Kwid, Triber, Kiger, Duster

Renault is offering benefits worth up to Rs. 1.05 lakh on its vehicles in the Indian market during April 2021

Last month, Renault recorded a 278 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth in the Indian market, which is quite an impressive feat. To keep the sales momentum up, the French manufacturer is offering some attractive discounts and deals on its vehicles this month (April 2021). If you’re interested in buying a new car, then be sure to check out the deals and discounts discussed below.

On Renault Kwid, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 are available, but only on the 1.0-litre variants. On all variants of the Kwid (0.8L and 1.0L), a loyalty bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 is available for existing Renault customers.

Renault Triber is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000, and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000. However, on the base ‘Rxe’ trim of the Triber, only the loyalty bonus is available. As for the Kiger, Renault is not offering any discounts on it, although loyalty benefits (including a 5 year/1 lakh extended warranty) are available.

Renault Duster is available with two engine options – a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.3L turbocharged petrol mill. The 1.5L variants do not have any cash discounts available, but an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 are offered on them.

On the Duster 1.3L turbo models, there is a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 available, but only on Rxz trim. On the Rxz and Rxs trim levels, an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 are available. Other than that, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 is available on all variants of the Duster except for the Rxe trim level, which only gets a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Other than that, Renault is also giving rural offers on its vehicles. On the Kwid and Triber, the rural offer is worth Rs. 5,000, while on the Duster, it’s worth Rs. 15,000. These deals are only available for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members, and cannot be clubbed together with the corporate discount.