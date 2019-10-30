Renault Developing Sub-4M Sedan To Rival Maruti Dzire And Honda Amaze

Renault’s sub-four-metre sedan will reportedly be priced at least one lakh cheaper than its rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze

Renault India recently introduced the Triber modular vehicle based on the Kwid’s platform with high localisation resulting in aggressive price range and it quickly rose to become the brand’s best-selling model. The French manufacturer definitely needs volume-based models to have a sustained future in the domestic market and is reportedly making moves to launch new vehicles.

The compact SUV, codenamed HBC, rivalling Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 has long been believed to be on the horizon while a sub-four-metre sedan could also be a sensible option. According to a latest report emerged on the internet, Renault is doing just that as a Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze competitor has been confirmed by Renault’s Head Quarters in Paris and Indian operations.

Moreover, the five-seater will also target export markets such as Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa. A launch is said to be on the cards for 2021. The sub-4m sedan space endured a growth of 12 per cent in the last fiscal with total sales of around 4.6 lakh units. But, its volumes have certainly decrease in the last calendar year due to the unfavourable market scenario existing in the industry.

Still, the sub-four-metre sedan segment is one of the highly attractive prospects for any manufacturer wanting to make a name for itself by garnering high volumes. Renault’s budget sedan will take a different route compared to the Logan that sat on B0 platform and predictably will be built on the CMF-A+ architecture that underpins the Kwid and Triber. It means that Renault could undercut its rivals in pricing to have a distinct advantage.

The report went on to say that Renault will price its sedan at least one lakh below its rivals. Renault’s groundwork with the Triber will reportedly result in expanding its learning on space management to the upcoming models including the Dacia vehicles for Europe. The sub-four-metre sedans largely appeal to cab aggregators as well and thus Renault will leverage the opportunity to sell its sedan in bulk numbers.

The second generation Hyundai Xcent has already been spotted running trials and the Amaze received its big upgrade only last year. We can expect Renault’s sedan to boast a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity among other premium features in the top-end variants. It could only use a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices but we do not have any concrete information on it yet.