Renault December 2020 Discounts – Kwid, Triber, Duster

Renault India is reaping benefits of the facelifted Kwid and Triber modular vehicle due to their aggressive positioning in the domestic market and they are regularly posting good sales volumes. To end this calendar year on a high, the French auto major is offering an array of discounts across its portfolio to lure in new customers into its fold.

The RXL AMT version of the Kwid hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, exchange bonus of 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 – taking the total benefits up to Rs. 45,000. Other variants of the Kwid can be had with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 in exchange bonus and up to Rs. 9,000 corporate discount.

This takes the total to Rs. 39,000. The AMT version of the Triber MPV can be bought with cash discount of Rs. 20,000 while the exchange bonus stand at Rs. 20,000 and the corporate discount at Rs. 10,000 as the total stands at Rs. 50,000. Other trim levels of the Triber is retailed in India this month with up to Rs. 40,000 benefits.

Renault Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corp Discount 1. Renault Kwid RXL AMT Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 2. Renault Kwid Other Trims Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 9,000 3. Renault Triber AMT Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 4. Renault Triber Other Trims Rs. 10,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 5. Duster RXS, RXZ NIL Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 6. Duster RXS CVT, RXS Turbo Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000 7. Duster Turbo Petrol Other Trims NIL Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 30,000

It can be split into Rs. 10,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 10,000 in corporate discount. The brand has been selling the Duster without a generation shift for many years despite receive a mid-life update late last year. While its sales numbers are dwindling, Renault is selling the SUV with attractive benefits in a hope to revive its volumes.

The RXS and RXZ variants of the Renault Duster are sold with zero cash discounts. The exchange bonus and corporate discount are Rs. 30,000 apiece – taking the total up to Rs. 60,000. The EXS CVT and RXS Turbo versions can be had with Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 30,000 in corporate discount.

Other turbocharged petrol variants of the Renault Duster are available with Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and up to Rs. 30,000 in corporate discount in the month of December 2020. The Duster RXE can be bought only with loyalty benefits.