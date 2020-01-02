Renault December 2019 Sales Up By 63.8%, Thanks To Triber MPV

In comparison to 10,882 units sold in November 2019, Renault India has managed to push as many as 11,900 vehicles in last month of 2019

While the dip in demand for cars in the last month of every year leads to a lower-than-usual sales performance by every carmaker, Renault India has bucked the trend by posting a healthy growth on the sales charts of December 2019. Last month, the carmaker sold 11,900 units, which is an almost 64 per cent increase on YoY basis.

Renault India even posted a definite sales growth on MoM basis. While the carmaker sold 10,882 units in November 2019, it could manage to achieve a higher figure in the last month of the year. While we await the announcement of model-wise sales figures of the company, it’s pretty clear that the surge in demand that the carmaker has witnessed is due to the Kwid and the Triber.

Last month, the carmaker also announced the sale of 6 lakh units in India since the commencement of its operations in 2010. It may be noted that the carmaker had initiated its local innings independently with the launch of the Fluence and the Koleas. While both these models couldn’t find much success, the Duster turned the fortunes of the company in 2012.

Recently, the carmaker also announced the discontinuation of the Lodgy MPV. The carmaker has also confirmed that it will discontinue the diesel variants of all its models ahead of the advent of the BSVI emission norms. It may be noted that the Triber, which is an MPV that has been positioned much lower to the Lodgy, was launched only with a petrol powerplant.

With the discontinuation of the Lodgy, Renault India now enjoys a 4 model strong lineup, which includes the Kwid, Triber, Duster and Captur. World over, the carmaker has launched the second generation of the Duster small SUV but India continues to have the first-gen model on sale as the carmaker plans to leapfrog to the third-gen model for the local market by 2022.

With the Triber finding enough success, the company now plans to launch a close relative in the form of a budget-end SUV based on the CMF-A+ platform of the new MPV. Other than this, the carmaker could also soon launch a Kwid-based EV to take on the all-electric version of the Tata Tiago and the upcoming electric-powered small car from Maruti Suzuki.