Renault Dealer Delivers 100 Units Of Kiger In A Single Day – Video

An authorised Renault dealership in Hyderabad recently delivered 100 Kiger SUVs to its customers in a single day

Renault launched the Kiger compact SUV in India last month. It is built on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Nissan Magnite and is even produced in the same manufacturing plant. Deliveries of the Kiger had commenced a little over a week ago, and the French carmaker had made headlines by delivering over 1,100 units of the SUV across India on the first day.

Recently, a Renault dealership in Hyderabad by the name of PPS Renault delivered 100 units of the Kiger to its customers in a single day. The dealership has shared a video of the same, in which we see all 100 Kiger SUVs waiting in a dealer stockyard, and then being driven to the showroom for delivery.

Renault Kiger seems to be enjoying a lot of popularity in the Indian market, thanks largely to its aggressive pricing. The SUV is priced from Rs. 5.45 lakh to Rs. 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the waiting period for it currently ranges from 2 weeks to 8 weeks. There are four trim levels on offer – RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ – along with five official accessory packs – Smart, Smart+, SUV, Attractive, and Essential.

The Kiger is available with the same two engine options as the Nissan Magnite. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol engine, which can generate a peak power and torque of 72 PS and 96 Nm, respectively. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT, with the latter not available on the Magnite.

The second powerplant option is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine, which is capable of developing 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT). Transmission choices here include a 5-speed manual and a CVT. The Kiger has a lot of equipment and features on offer like all-LED lights, power-adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, and up to four airbags.

An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and a 7-inch fully-digital instrument cluster are also available on Renault Kiger. Buyers can opt for a wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, and puddle lamps as accessories.