Renault Cars Discount [August 2022] – Kwid, Triber, Kiger

The Renault Freedom Celebration Offer will only be valid till Aug 16, 2022 as models like Kwid, Triber and Kiger get discounts

All the auto brands in the Indian market announce the latest discounts and offers every month to attract buyers with lucrative discount schemes. Renault India also announced the Freedom Celebration Offer across the nation and is now offering various interesting schemes for all its cars including the Kwid and the Kiger. Check out all the latest Renault cars’ August 2022 discounts and offers in our detailed analysis.

The Renault Kwid is the brand’s most affordable offering for the Indian market and takes on the rivals like the Maruti Alto and the Tata Tiago. The brand is offering a standard cash discount worth Rs 10,000 on all the variants of the Kwid while an additional exchange bonus worth up to Rs 15,000 is also available depending on the variant you opt for.

The buyers will also get Rs 10,000 worth of corporate discount and Rs 5,000 worth of accessories as a part of the Freedom Celebration Offer. The Renault Triber is currently one of the most affordable 7-seater cars in India and is being offered with a maximum cash discount of Rs 15,000.

Model Cash Discount + Accessories Exchange bonus + Corporate Discount Renault Kwid Rs 10,000 + Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 15,000 + Rs 10,000 Renault Triber Rs 15,000 + Rs 5,000 Rs 20,000 + Rs 10,000 Renault Kiger Nil + Rs 5,000 Rs 10,000 (Corporate)

Other discounts and offers include Rs 20,000 worth of exchange bonus, Rs 10,000 worth of corporate discount, and Rs 5,000 worth of free accessories with every purchase. The Renault Kiger remains one of the best-selling cars in the segment and gives strong competition to the rivals like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc.

The brand is offering Rs 10,000 worth of corporate discount with the Kiger in addition to Rs 5,000 worth of free accessories as part of the Freedom Celebration Offers. Needless to say, no cash discounts are being offered with the Kiger.

From what the brand has shared so far, the buyers can alternatively opt for a loyalty bonus instead of a corporate discount. The loyalty bonus and exchange however can not be clubbed together. The Freedom Celebration Offers are only valid till August 16, 2022.