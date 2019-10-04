Renault Beats Tata In Sep 2019 Sales, Thanks To New Triber MPV

Renault Triber shares its CMF-A architecture with the Kwid and becomes the second 7-seater MPV, after the Datsun GO+, to measure less than 4-metre in overall length

While most Indian carmakers have been suffering from a consecutive de-growth every month, it looks like Renault India has pretty much managed to overcome this phase of sluggish sales. In September 2019, the carmaker sold 8,345 units, which helped it overtake Tata Motors on the sales charts. For the record, the latter sold 8,097 units last month. This puts Renault at the 6th position, while Tata Motors takes the 7th spot.

Not only this, Renault India has also managed to clock a decent YoY growth of 29.70 per cent last month. Compared to the 8,345 units sold in September 2019, the carmaker had sold only 6,434 cars during the corresponding month last year. On the other hand, Tata Motors registered a massive 56.06 per cent drop in sales as sales fell from 18,429 units to 8,097 units last month.

While the poor show of Tata Motors can be attributed to the prevailing market conditions and increased competition due to the advent of fresher rivals, the healthy sales growth shown by Renault seems to be courtesy of the launch of the Renault Triber seven-seater sub-4-metre MPV.

The Datsun GO+-rivalling MPV finds itself slotted between the Kwid and the Duster in the carmaker’s product portfolio and costs Rs 4.95 lakh – Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The aggressive pricing, along with the modern styling and practical cabin, seems to have worked well for the new model.

While the Renault Triber already seems to be driving new car buyers towards dealerships of the French carmaker, the recently launched Kwid facelift should further help the carmaker find more customers.

The refreshed Renault Kwid comes in soon after the launch of the Maruti S-Presso, an SUV-inspired small car that aims to spoil the Kwid’s party. However, thanks to a comprehensive set of images, it looks like the Kwid would regain the market share it has lost to the Alto twins.