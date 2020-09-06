Renault August 2020 Sales – Triber, Kwid, Duster Help Post 41.3% Growth

Renault ended up as the sixth most sold carmaker in the country last month with YoY sales growth of 41.3 per cent

Renault India finished in sixth position behind Kia Motors in the sales charts for the month of August 2020 as 8,060 units were sold against 5,704 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year positive volume growth of 41.3 per cent. The French manufacturers’ sales fortunes have improved since the launch of the Triber.

Besides Kwid, Renault relied only on Duster to post volume sales and both the models’ sales faded before the arrival of their respective facelifts. The Triber modular vehicle sits on the same CMF-A+ architecture as the Kwid and thus it is heavily localised to enable an aggressive price range. This strategy has worked for Renault in the entry-level space.

Last month, Renault sold a total of 3,906 units of the Triber across the country as against 2,490 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with YoY volume increase of 57 per cent. The Kwid, on the other hand, ended up second with 3,677 units as against 2,191 units in August 2019 with YoY growth of 68 per cent.

Model (+/-%) August 2020 August 2019 Renault Triber (57%) 3,906 2,490 Renault Kwid (68%) 3,677 2,191 Renault Duster (-51%) 477 967 Total (41.3%) 8,060 5,704

The Duster recorded just 477 units last month as against 967 units during the same period last year with 51 per cent negative sales growth. Up next, Renault will be introducing the Kiger compact SUV domestically and it will likely go on sale around October. It will have plenty in common with the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

While the Magnite holds plenty of significance for Nissan’s future, the Kiger will also play a key role in Renault consolidating itself as a volume based manufacturer in the country. Both are underpinned by the CMF-A+ architecture with heavy local content but they are not badge-engineered products. They will have a notable distinction between them.

The Kiger and Magnite will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine kicking out close to 95 horsepower and it will be paired with a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The naturally-aspirated version of the same engine could also be employed in the lower variants, paired with a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT.