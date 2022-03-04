Renault Arkana Coupe Crossover Spied Again In India; Launch Soon?

Renault Arkana is powered by a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo engine producing a maximum power output of 154 hp at 5,500 rpm and 262 Nm of peak torque at 2,250 rpm globally

Renault introduced the Arkana as a Russian-only model back in 2019 before it started reaching more international markets due to its popularity. The coupe crossover is positioned above the Captur in the global lineup and is expected to be launched in India in the near future as it has been spotted testing again in India carrying test plates.

The Renault Arkana competes against Citroen C4, Mazda CX-30, Toyota C-HR and Honda HR-V in the overseas markets and it could be brought into India to test the waters in the premium space as it will more likely be positioned above the Duster whose production was stopped recently after nearly ten years. The French brand is also considering Megane E-Tech for India.

The coupe crossover is loaded with features and expect it to be offered in a single trim if Renault decides to launch it in India. In Australia, the base Arkana features LED headlamps, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 4.2-inch gauge cluster, 17-inch wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, etc.

Other ADAS tech based features available are Forward Collision Warning, Safe Distance Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and Cruise Control with Speed Limiter. As for the performance, the Renault Arkana is equipped with a 1.3-litre four-pot turbo engine producing a maximum power output of 154 hp at 5,500 rpm and 262 Nm of peak torque at 2,250 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with three customisable drive modes. Renault also offers a top-of-the-line Arkana R.S. Line trim that comes with a wireless charging facility, contrast red stitching, faux carbon fibre inserts, 18-inch dual-tone wheels with red accents, glossy black exterior finish, gunmetal front and rear skid plates, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, sunroof, auto-dimming rearview mirror, contrast black roof, etc.

It will be interesting to see if the Renault Arkana will be launched in India or not as it could be brought in limited numbers initially.