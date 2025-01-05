Record Car Sales In December 2024 Leads To New High: Details

The festive season demand fuelled by the year-end discounts helped to boost car sales in December 2024, thereby closing the year with a record high

After a slowdown in the first half of 2024, the Indian automotive market saw consistent growth towards the end of the year. The car monthly car sales saw an upward trajectory for three consecutive months in December, taking the annual sales tally to a record 4.3 million units. As per the reports, the vehicle dispatch from factories to the dealerships increased by a good 10-12% accounting for 3,20,000-3,25,000 units, at the end of 2024.

This is the effect of robust demand during the festive season with car manufacturers restocking the dealerships. It is important to note that the majority of car manufacturers in India report wholesale dispatches to the dealership and not the retail sales to the customers.

The market leader Maruti Suzuki contributed to the growth by selling 1,30,115 units in December 2024, registering 24.2% YOY growth. The company’s retail sales numbers stood at 2,52,693 units, marking the best-ever month and the overall vehicle inventory was reduced to just 9 days.

Also Read: Tata Punch Breaks Maruti’s 40-Year Streak To Become India’s No.1 Selling Car

Company December 2023 December 2024 Maruti Suzuki (24.2%) 1,04,778 1,30,115 Hyundai (-1.3%) 42,750 42,208 Tata Motors (1.7%) 43,471 44,221 Mahindra & Mahindra (17.8%) 35,171 41,424 Toyota (16.4%) 21,372 24,887 JSW MG Motor (70.8%) 4,400 7,516 Nissan (-1.5%) 2,150 2,118 Kia (-28.5%) 12,536 8,957 Honda (-13.6%) 7,902 6,825 VW (-2.9%) 4,930 4,787 Skoda (-2.5%) 4,670 4,554 Renault (44.9%) 1,988 2,881 Citroen (-12.9%) 650 566 Jeep (-34.4%) 436 286 Total (11.9%) 2,87,204 3,21,345

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) saw a dip of 1.3% in December 2024 with the sales bar standing at 42,208 units. Tata Motors took the second spot in the domestic sales tally last month, leaving behind Hyundai. The Indian carmaker sold 44,221 units last month with the calendar year closing at 5,65,000 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra also reported a YOY growth of 17.8% in December by selling 41,424 units. The company sustained the momentum through the end of 2024 with the latest launches like the Thar Roxx and XUV3XO contributing to the numbers.

Also Read: Mahindra To Reveal Remaining Prices Of BE 6 & XEV 9e This Month – Expected Prices

Apart from this, Toyota and JSW MG Motor registered YOY growth of 16.4% and 70.8%, respectively in December 2024. Kia saw a dip of 28.5% in the YOY comparison with 8,957 units in the bag. Honda Cars India also stood on the losing front with a 13.6% YOY dip. Renault is one of the top gainers in December 2024 with a staggering 44.9% YOY growth.

The German twins, Skoda and Volkswagen’s sales declined by 2.5% and 2.9%, respectively. Jeep managed to sell just 286 units in December 2024, registering the highest YOY de-growth of 34.4%.