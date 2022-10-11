Recently Launched Royal Enfield Hunter Is A Big Hit – Here’s Why

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is currently the second most affordable offering from the homegrown manufacturer and it has been well received amongst customers

Royal Enfield introduced the Hunter 350 in the domestic market in early August 2022 after hosting its debut in Indonesia. The retro-themed motorcycle is currently the second most affordable offering from the homegrown manufacturer and it has been garnering good sales volumes since entering the market and it even came close to beating Classic 350 in August sales. Here are the five reasons why it has become a huge hit:

1. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price:

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 takes on TVS Ronin 225 directly and is available across three variants. It has an aggressive starting price of Rs. 1,49,900 for Retro while the Metro costs Rs. 1,63,900 and the top-end Metro Rebel is priced at Rs. 1,68,900 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). Amidst having several commonalities with the Classic and Meteor, the Hunter is priced far cheaper.

2. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Design:

One of the main reasons people would prefer the Hunter 350 is its looks as it is a blend of a retro motorcycle with modernity sprinkled all over it. This is backed up by the way it rides as it is easily the most nimble RE currently on sale. The round-shaped halogen headlamp, circular LED tail lamp, split grab rails and seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, etc are some of the highlights.

3. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Engine:

The Hunter 350 is the lightest RE on offer currently and coupled with a responsive double cradle chassis and the refined 349 cc single-cylinder SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, it is certainly one of the appealing packages in terms of ride quality. It can hit a top speed of around 115 kmph and complemented by the relaxed ergonomics, the Hunter 350 is a choice for many long distance riders.

4. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Availability:

The Chennai-based manufacturer has a wide presence across the country and it has certainly helped in reaching out to more customers as the after sales support won’t be a big hassle compared to Jawa, Yezdi and Honda’s BigWing outlets which are comparatively fewer in number. In addition, the waiting period for the Hunter 350 only stands at a few weeks.

5. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Features:

The equipment list of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comprises a Tripper turn-by-turn Navigation system powered by Google, a dual-channel ABS system with a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc, a digital-analogue meter console, and so on.