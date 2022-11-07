RE Super Meteor 650 Teased Again Ahead Of Debut Tomorrow

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to go on sale soon after its India debut on November 18 at the Rider Mania event in Goa

A few days ago, Royal Enfield revealed that it would host the global premiere of the Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy (Booth number i-10, Pavilion 15). It will make its local debut at the Rider Mania event on November 18 and is expected to go on sale soon afterwards. The Super Meteor 650 will become the flagship RE on sale upon arrival.

It is expected to cost around Rs. 4 lakh and will have premium features such as a circular-shaped LED headlamp and first-for-RE upside-down front forks. The latest teaser image reveals the presence of a circular tail lamp with an LED signature, a muscular fuel tank, twin exhaust pipes (one exiting on each side), and a wide handlebar.

You could also see round-shaped rearview mirrors finished in chrome and the same finish can also be noted on the exhaust pipes, headlamp casing and throttle body covers. In addition, silver alloy finish has been applied to several areas including the switch cluster, triple clamps and headlamp bracket. It will boast relaxed ergonomics and the semi-digital instrument cluster can be seen alongside a Tripper Navigation system.

The Google-powered system will be offered as an option and the rider footpegs will be positioned forward. You cannot help but notice the similarities it has with the Meteor 350 as well. The Super Meteor 650 is underpinned by the same double cradle frame as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with different mounting points.

As for the performance, the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected oil-cooled engine developing a maximum power output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque will be utilised. It is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The Chennai-based manufacturer will offer new colour schemes and graphics along with a host of touring-based accessories with the Super Meteor 650. The equipment list will comprise a split seat setup, twin-sided rear shocks, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, black alloy wheels, and so on.