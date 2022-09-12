RE Super Meteor 650 Spied In Production Guise Again, Launch Soon?

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be the most powerful RE cruiser bike on sale in the Indian market upon its launch

Royal Enfield is currently working on launching its first 650cc cruiser bike in the Indian market. While the test mules were spotted on test on multiple occasions earlier, the bike was recently spotted in its final production spec iteration in the country. This version now reveals a lot of details about this new cruiser bike and here are all the details we know about the new Super Meteor 650.

To start with, the new Super Meteor 650 will share its powertrain with the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650. This 648 cc, twin cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine delivers peak power and torque output of 47.65 PS and 52 Nm respectively. A six-speed manual gearbox comes mated to this engine.

A twin-pipe exhaust system will be offered as a standard part of the package. Needless to say, the new Super Meteor 650 will boast a strong cruiser-style design language and will feature round headlamps, a tear-drop fuel tank, wide handlebars, and forward-set footpegs.

The bike also gets an upright seating position that makes it a comfortable highway cruiser. Furthermore, it also gets USD forks at the front and a mono-shock suspension setup at the rear. The braking duties will be handled by a dual disc brake setup with dual channel ABS as standard.

On the features front, the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 cruiser will be offered with a tipper navigation console, semi-digital instrument console, mobile connectivity, electric start, LED lights, and a tall adjustable windscreen. The buyers will also get a number of additional accessories such as panniers, top box, auxiliary lights, and engine guards.

The bikemaker is expected to launch the new RE Super Meteor 650 in mid-2023 and will position it as the most expensive 650cc offering in its line-up. The price of the bike is likely to start from Rs 3.5-4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This bike might make its global debut at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy this November. RE is also working on a host of new motorcycles that will be launched in the near future.