RE Super Meteor 650 Inches Closer To Launch, More Details

RE Super Meteor 650 is expected to go on sale in the coming months after making its debut at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy

Royal Enfield is currently working on a range of new models mainly for the 650 cc and 450 cc segments. The Super Meteor 650 is expected to be the first one to arrive in a long list of launches as its global premiere could be hosted in a matter of weeks at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy before going on sale in the international and domestic markets.

The Super Meteor 650 has been caught on camera several times in its near-production guise and it will be positioned above the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 as it will be more premium than them. It will boast an LED headlamp and LED tail lamp along with upside-down front forks – the first for a production Royal Enfield motorcycle.

As for the performance, the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder oil-cooled engine developing around 47 bhp maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque will be utilised. It will be linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard while a dual-channel ABS system will also be offered in the upcoming flagship cruiser.

is gearing up to launch the new Super Meteor 650 and in the run-up to its introduction, new details about the production-spec bike have emerged. It will target customers wanting to own a touring-friendly machine emphasising comfort as it will have forward set footpegs and a tall handlebar positioning with a lowly positioned seat.

The seat height of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be lower than that of the Meteor and the twin cradle chassis will be updated to make it a relaxed riding cruiser with different mounting points compared to the 650 Twins. At the rear, twin-sided rear shock absorbers will be available and the motorcycle will run on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

The production model will likely be equipped with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. Some of the other highlights are a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation system, switchgear shared with Meteor 350, chrome finished mirrors, chrome surrounds to the tail lamp, etc.