RE Sold 1,058 Units Of 650 Twins In July, Sales Down By 52%

Royal Enfield sold a total of 1,058 units in July 2020 as against 2,225 units during the same period last year with 52 per cent de-growth

Royal Enfield introduced the 650 Twins in India in late 2018 and it has been a tremendous success not just locally but in the international markets as well. The no-frills duo has aggressive price range to attract customers and resultantly, the premium manufacturers like Harley-Davidson and Triumph could not really get the better of the duo from the word go in sales.

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have also been surprisingly consistent in gaining volumes by being premium offerings. Last month, Royal Enfield stood sixth in the overall manufacturers’ table with 37,925 units against 49,182 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 22.9 per cent.

In July 2020, the 650 Twins managed to register a total of 1,058 units as against 2,225 units during the same period last year with 52 per cent volume decrease. The flagship motorcycle duo from the Chennai-based manufacturer ended up as the most sold model in June 2020 in the United Kingdom and it was quite a staggering feat as its global popularity continues to grow.

In less than a year of its market launch, the Royal Enfield 650 Twins’ domestic sales tally was at more than 15,000 units and since then the volumes have stood strong as well. The Interceptor 650 has been the most preferred motorcycle amongst the two due to its relaxed touring characteristics while the Continental GT 650 replaced the GT 535 with a cafe racer stance.

It has a more aggressive riding position as well while sharing mechanicals with the Interceptor 650. Both the motorcycles are equipped with a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine developed by Harris Performance. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque. The BS6 compliant powertrain is mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch as standard.

The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 also come with dual-channel ABS system as standard and they are offered in multiple colour schemes. Royal Enfield will more likely introduce the Meteor 350 in three variants next month and it will act as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350.