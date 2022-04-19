RE Shotgun 650 Spied Revealing New Details; Launch Likely This Year

RE Shotgun 650 is expected to make its world premiere in its production guise later this year

RE appears to have a number of new motorcycles waiting in the pipeline as the launch of the Scram 411 is expected to be followed by the Hunter 350 in the second half of this calendar year while an all-new 650 cc motorcycle could debut in late 2022. Royal Enfield showcased the SG650 concept at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy late last year.

Judging by the recent spy pictures, the Chennai-based manufacturer is working on a classic-themed 650 cc motorcycle, a 650 cc cruiser that could go by the name Super Meteor and a Bobber 650 likely called Shotgun 650. With the expanded 650 cc range, RE will look to garner higher volumes in the international markets as the brand has witnessed a substantial increment in popularity.

A new set of spy shots indicates that the Shotgun 650 is not too far away from entering production as it looks to be in the final testing stages. Up front, the round-shaped LED headlamp gains a cowl and it sits in the middle of regular halogen turn signals while the dual-pod instrument cluster could offer a separate pod for the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system.

Royal Enfield is sticking by the retro design theme with thick renders and flowing body panels. Besides the circular-shaped rearview mirrors, the Shotgun 650 has an upright handlebar and relaxed middle-set footpegs. The rear features a round LED tail lamp flanked by halogen turn indicators and the braking duties are done by front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

It will also likely offer a slipper and assist clutch as standard in a similar fashion to that of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Other highlights are upside-down front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, multispoke alloy wheels and twin exhaust pipes. As for the performance, the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine is expected to be utilised.

It currently produces just over 47 PS maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. It is yet unknown whether the powertrain will have a different tune or not for use in the Shotgun 650.