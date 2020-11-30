RE Model Wise Sales In October 2020 – Classic 350, Meteor, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield registered a total of 62,858 units in October 2020 as against 67,538 units during the same period last year with YoY de-growth of 6.9 per cent

Royal Enfield finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ table for the month of October 2020 as 62,858 units were sold against 67,538 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY volume drop of 6.9 per cent. It secured a market share of just over 3 per cent and was the only mainstream two-wheeler maker to post negative sales growth last month.

The Classic 350 continued to be the most sold Royal Enfield motorcycle in India last month as 41,953 units were recorded against 38,936 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with YoY sales growth of 8 per cent. The Bullet 350 came second with 11,203 units as against 15,454 units during the same period last year with 28 per cent sales de-growth.

The Bullet Electra Twinspark, on the other hand, garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 6,405 units as against 5,613 units during the same period in 2019 with 14 per cent sales increase. The Himalayan adventure tourer registered a total of 1,791 units as against 1,172 units in October 2019 with a massive 53 per cent volume increase.

Royal Enfield Model (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales Classic 350 (8%) 41,953 38,936 Bullet Electra Twinspark (14%) 6,405 5,613 Bullet 350 (-28%) 11,203 15,454 Himalayan (53%) 1,791 1,172 650 Twins (-13%) 1,506 1,724

The popularity of the Himalayan adv continues to increase courtesy of the growing adventure motorcycling community across India. The Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 combined to post 1,506 units in October 2020 as against 1,724 units during the corresponding month last year with 13 per cent sales decline.

The Chennai-based brand recently introduced the Meteor 350 which acts as a replacement to the Thunderbird X. It will be interesting to see its initial reception in the sales table when the November data is out. It is based on a new platform and is powered by a new 349 cc single-cylinder air-and-oil cooled powertrain, mated to a five-speed transmission.

The same double downtube chassis will likely give rise to the next generation Classic 350, expected in the early parts of 2020 and a Triumph Street Twin styled motorcycle also looks to be in the development. Additionally, the 650 cc platform appears to spawn a new cruiser sometime next year, as more new products are coming from the brand to sustain its lead alongside exploring into new opportunities for the betterment of the future.