RE Meteor To Have Semi Digital Instrument Cluster & New Switchgear

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to launch in the coming months and it will likely replace the existing Thunderbird 350

Royal Enfield has been testing the Meteor 350 for many months on Indian roads mainly around its production facility in Tamil Nadu. It is said to act as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350 that has been in business since 2002. The test prototypes have given us the design changes as well as hardware updates to the Meteor 350, which is expected to launch in the coming months domestically.

As for the styling, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 resembles the Thunderbird in terms of its silhouette and it can be considered as an evolution of the existing model with more premium equipment. It features a newly designed round-shaped headlamp sticking by the vintage look and it only appears to have halogen illumination with integrated LED Daytime Running Light.

The black exhaust system will likely have chrome shield on the upcoming cruiser. We will have to wait and see whether the halogen unit is retained or a projector headlamp is used in the production model as the Thunderbird. As for the instrument cluster, the Meteor 350 features a single-pod semi-digital cluster with the analogue speedometer.

The digital display positioned in the middle shows fuel gauge, clock, odometer and trip while the tell tale lights can also be seen. A digital amp meter could also be employed. The new switchgear layout comprises of rotary switches for headlamp beam control on the left side adding a retro touch while the right side has self ignition button and an engine kill switch.

Expect the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be priced at around Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). It could be offered with contrast colour schemes to attract young customers and a host of official accessories may also be offered. The cruiser is based on the J platform and it sits on a new single downtube frame.

The powertrain could feature counterbalancers for reduced vibrations and the overall architecture looks identical to the Interceptor 650 mainly the engine casing. Compared to the existing motor, the Meteor 350 will have an upgraded unit tuned for better refinement while the power and torque figures could also be higher. It will likely be connected to a more refined six-speed transmission.