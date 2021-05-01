RE Meteor 350 Sales Cross 10,000 Units For The First Time In A Month

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 garnered a total of 10,596 units in March 2021, its highest ever monthly tally; sold in Fireball, Stellar and Supernova variants

Royal Enfield introduced the Meteor 350, which acted as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350, back in November 2020 across three variants. Within five months of its market debut, the cruiser has reached 10,000 unit sales milestone in a single month for the first time. In March 2021, the homegrown manufacturer sold a cumulative domestic tally of 10,596 units.

The Classic 350 continued to be the most sold motorcycle for the brand in the third month of the CY as it garnered a total of 31,694 units as against 24,304 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 30 per cent. The Meteor 350 can be seen emerging as the second best-seller for Royal Enfield on consistent basis in recent months.

In short, the Meteor 350 is getting on par with Thunderbird 350 in its heyday. With the Meteor 350’s volume tally increasing, it could get closer to the Classic 350 in the near future. However, the Classic 350 will receive a massive upgrade in the coming months as a new generation is on its way based on a new architecture and revised engine.

The new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 will share the J platform and 349 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder OHC engine with the Meteor 350 and it will produce a maximum power output of 20.2 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed transmission as in its cruiser sibling.

Compared to its rival, the Honda H’ness CB350, the Meteor 350 recorded 6,294 units more in March 2021. It is sold in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova and is priced between Rs. 1.84 lakh and Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Some of the key features in the Meteor 350 include LED tail lamp, USD charger, and LED Daytime Running Light.

It is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin gas charged rear suspension. The semi-digital instrument cluster is accompanied by a Google-powered Tripper Navigation system and it will also be found in the upcoming Classic 350, and Hunter 350 roadster. Following the new-gen Classic 350, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Cruiser 650, which could be christened the Shotgun, and the Hunter in India.