RE Interceptor 650 In Scale Model Packaging Seen Being Towed By A Jaguar SUV

The official Facebook page of Royal Enfield Latvia has shared a set of images that show a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 inside scale model packing being towed by a Jaguar F-Pace

Royal Enfield motorcycles enjoy a huge cult following among the the bikers. However, this large fan-base not only comprises Indian motorcycling aficionados but even foreigners, especially from countries in Europe. This could be largely due to the British roots of the brand name.

It becomes important to mention here that Royal Enfield used to be a brand owned by The Enfield Cycle Company Limited of Redditch, Worcestershire that sold motorcycles, bicycles, lawnmowers and stationary engines. The first motorcycle with Royal Enfield branding was made in 1901 and the business of eventually closed down in 1978. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield branding was licensed by Indian Madras Motors and is now a subsidiary of Eicher Motors Limited.

Coming back to the subject at hand, recently, a set of images showing a Jaguar F-Pace towing what seems to be a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 inside a scale model-like packaging has been posted on its Facebook page by Royal Enfield Latvia. For the uninitiated, Republic of Latvia is a country in the Baltic region of Northern Europe. It shares its borders with Estonia to the north, Lithuania to the south and Russia to the east.

Of course, Royal Enfield retails its range of motorcycles in this European country and it looks like the packaged Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 that is seen being towed by a Jaguar F Pace is a part of some promotional activities by the company.

In Latvia, the Interceptor has been on sale with a sticker price of € 6850.00, which translates to nearly Rs 5,62,323. This is several times more than the motorcycle’s ex-showroom price of Rs 2.65 lakh – Rs 2.86 lakh in India.

However, in Latvia, the company also sells the highly limited Royal Enfield Interceptor MCH Scrambler, which has been priced at € 9380.00 (INR 7,70,013). This custom bike is made by Moto Classic House (MCH) in Latvia, and comes equipped with genuine Royal Enfield accessories, full Zard Scrambler exhaust that is 12kg lighter then original, engine ECU booster, motocross bike handle bar, and more.