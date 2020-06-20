RE Interceptor 650 Converted Into A Retro Cafe Racer, Looks Exceptional

The modifications made to this motorcycle by MK Design to turn it into a retro cafe racer, it costs just Rs 18,000 and can be easily undone if required

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 needs no introduction, as the classic yet premium styling and performance speak for themselves. However, a modification house and went ahead and transformed an INT 650 into a retro-looking cafe racer with a few additions, and the motorcycle is surely going to make heads turn.

The stock dual-tone white and red paint scheme seen on this motorcycle is called the Baker Express. Some additions made to the bike by MKDesigns India include a Cafe Racer Fairing, which costs Rs 8,999. The fairing has been made from fiber reinforced plastic, and only weighs 1.5 kg including all mounts, hence will not hamper the performance of the motorcycle by adding unnecessary weight.

The fairing also features a smoked visor that is made of tough polycarbonate. It is mounted to the front fork for better stability. MKDesigns is offering this fairing in all factory colours that the Interceptor 650 is available in, while additional colours can also be chosen upon request.

If the fairing wasn’t enough to make the GT 650 look like a retro cafe racer, the modification house has also equipped the motorcycle with a Cafe Racer Seat Cowl, which is mounted on the original seat mount with push and press method. This modification costs Rs 8,999 as well.

While this seat cowl makes the motorcycle look like a proper cafe racer, it does eat out on the pillion seat. But since it can be removed without any hassle, it could serve as a great addition without compromising on practicality. The cowl weighs just 1.4 kg including all mounts, and is also available in all factory colours.

No changes have been made to the bike’s engine, and it continues to draw power from a 648 cc parallel twin, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled motor that puts out 47 hp of maximum power at 7,250 rpm, along with 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.