RE Hunter Variants, Colours, Features, Kerb Weight Leaked – All Details

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will go on sale on August 7, 2022 in India and it will be retailed in a total of three variants

Royal Enfield released the first teaser video of the Hunter 350 yesterday and it will be launched on August 7, 2022. A few weeks ago, two variants of the upcoming roadster were caught in their production form as they were transported to dealer stockyard. Now, more details regarding the variants, colours, features, etc have been leaked online.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be sold in three variants namely Hunter Retro, Hunter Metro and Hunter Metro Rebel. The Hunter Retro will be the entry-level variant boasting features such as a set of wire-spoked wheels, a Classic-like instrument console, a single-channel ABS system, front disc brake and rear drum brake setup, absence of a centre stand, oval-shaped turn signals and halogen tail lamp.

It will tip the weighing scale at 177 kilograms. Moving up the range, the Royal Enfield Hunter Metro will be equipped with more premium features such as a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, black finished alloy wheels, circular LED tail lamp and circular halogen turn indicators, instrument console similar to the Meteor and a centre stand.

It will be four kilograms heavier than the RE Hunter Retro. The seat height of the Hunter stands at 800 mm while it sits 150 mm above the ground and the fuel tank has a volume of 13 litres. The Retro and Metro variants will ride on 17-inch wheels at the front and the rear (100/80-17 front and 120/80-17 rear in Retro; 110/70-17 front and 140/70-17 rear in Metro)

A total of eight paint schemes will be available: Factory Black and Factory Silver in Retro; Dapper White, Dapper Ash and Dapper Grey (via RE’s MIY app) in Metro; Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red (via RE’s MIY app) in Metro Rebel. The base Hunter is 18 kg lighter than the latest Classic and thus customers are finally getting an agile 350 cc roadster.

It is underpinned by the double cradle chassis used in the Meteor and Classic and derives power from the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled OHC engine producing a maximum power output of just over 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a five-speed transmission.