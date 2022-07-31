RE Hunter Launch On August 7, New-Gen Bullet Coming Too? Teaser Out

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be officially launched on August 7 while the new-gen Bullet could debut on August 5 judging by the teaser

Royal Enfield has released the first official teaser video of the Hunter 350 as it will be launched on August 7, 2022. The homegrown retro motorcycle maker says “Free your mind from the daily grind” as this particular roadster will be pitched as a long-distance tourer with everyday riding in mind. The teaser does come with a twist though as a “Bullet Meri Jaan” poster highlights another date, which is August 5, 2022.

This goes on to suggest that the new generation Bullet could also be introduced in early August. Over the last few months, the near-production Bullet 350 based on the same platform as the Classic and Meteor has been spotted testing multiple times. Thus, going by the teaser we could be on for a double treat from the Chennai-based manufacturer.

Back to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, it is expected to become the most affordable offering from the brand upon its launch and the production model was caught on camera clean recently. The prices could start around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level spoked wheel variant while an alloy wheel variant could sit at the top of the range with more premium features.

The Hunter 350 will compete against the recently launched TVS Ronin 225 but with bigger proportions. It is underpinned by the same double cradle frame as the Meteor and latest Classic and will be retailed in an extensive range with single- and dual-channel ABS systems while a Google-powered Tripper Navigation pod could be restricted to the top-spec version.

Some of the design highlights of the RE Hunter 350 are a blacked-out side-mounted exhaust unit, black finished engine area, telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers at the rear, a single-piece seat, round-shaped halogen headlamp and turn signals, a compact rear profile, black alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument console, etc.

As for the performance, the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine will be utilised and it develops just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a five-speed transmission.