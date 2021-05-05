RE Hunter 350 To Be More Premium Than Existing 350 cc Motorcycles

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine delivering 20.2 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque as in the Meteor 350

Royal Enfield has been testing a brand new roadster for many months now and most of its design details can be clearly noted. Likely christened the Hunter 350, it has a similar appeal as the Triumph Street Twin only in a more compact manner, and is expected to compete against Honda H’ness CB350 and Honda CB350 RS scrambler.

We do expect the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to be priced at a slight premium over the Meteor 350 and the upcoming Classic 350. The chances of the Hunter 350 undercutting the CB350 range are high as well considering the way in which the retro motorcycle manufacturer regularly positions its models against the rivals.

The Hunter 350 will be the third motorcycle based on the J architecture following the Meteor 350 and the new-gen Classic 350. It will more likely make its domestic debut in the later stages of this year or in early 2022. The Hunter 350 roadster has a wide handlebar setup and rearward set footpegs to avail sporty ergonomics compared to the Meteor 350 cruiser and more upright Classic.

It will be offered with a semi-digital instrument cluster identical to that of the Meteor 350 and a separate circular pod is dedicated to the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system. The features list comprises front and rear disc brakes assisted by dual-channel ABS system, single-piece seat and black alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

The Hunter 350 is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear while the circular-shaped headlamp is surrounded in chrome. The rearview mirrors, turn indicators, and LED tail lamp are round in shape. The fuel tank is noticeably slim compared to the teardrop-shaped unit found in other RE motorcycles.

As for the performance, a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC fuel-injected air/oil-cooled engine develops 20.2 horsepower maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. It is expected to be lighter than the Meteor 350 as well and could spice things up in the 350 cc roadster space.