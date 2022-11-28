RE Himalayan EV Image Leaked, Will Be One Of The Brand’s First EVs

The launch of the Royal Enfield Himalayan EV will still be some years away; preliminary image shows a more modern take on Himalayan

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, Royal Enfield is developing an electrified version of the Himalayan. It comes on the back of the first image of an electric Royal Enfield prototype leaked online with a neo-retro design. It must be noted that the Himalayan EV or any other electric motorcycle from RE is still years away from hitting the market.

The report noted that the adventure touring electric motorcycle will be amongst the first electric vehicles planned by the brand. The Chennai-based manufacturer will follow a top-down approach and thus it will enter the premium EV space first before bringing in affordable models targeting the masses.

The high-end electric motorcycles will act as technology demonstrators for the company while aiding in adopting the new brand perception in the domestic as well as global markets. While the technical technicals of the Himalayan EV are under wraps, it should have a large sized battery pack to meet the touring needs and the off-roading capabilities of the model.

We can expect the overall design to take an evolutionary approach while retaining the adv elements of the Himalayan. The battery pack should be capable of long range on a single charge to avoid range anxiety. In addition, it could be equipped with more features including more connectivity options and an upmarket instrument cluster to justify the increase in costs over the regular ICE Himalayan.

The image shows the presence of a front end resembling the existing Himalayan but with a sharper appearance. Moreover, the tall transparent windscreen, a scooped-out rider’s seat, sleek finish where the fuel tank generally is in an IC-engined two-wheeler, split seats, a compact rear profile, angular rear monoshock and disc brakes on both ends with a dual-channel ABS system.

Other highlights are off-road spec knobby tyres wrapped around wire-spoked wheels at the front and rear, high ground clearance, an enclosed battery with underbody protection, presumably long travel suspension up front and an upright handlebar. Some of the design bits do remind us of the Harley Davidson Pan America but this is just a preliminary image and nothing we could conclude out of it.