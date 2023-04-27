RE Himalayan 450 Spied Again As It Inches Closer To Launch

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be powered by a new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine developing around 40 bhp

Royal Enfield introduced the Super Meteor 650 flagship cruiser earlier this year and is currently testing a whole new range of 450 cc and 650 cc motorcycles in India and abroad. Over the course of this calendar year, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new generation Bullet 350, a single-seater bobber version of the Classic 350 and an all-new adv.

The upcoming dual-purpose adventure tourer will be positioned above the existing Himalayan 411. While it draws plenty of design cues from the 411 cc motorcycle, it does take an evolutionary approach to compete squarely against the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS and the upcoming Hero Xpulse 400. It will become the first model to launch under the 450 cc banner.

It could be christened the Himalayan 450 and the spy images of it have regularly come up on the internet. Here you see clear spy pictures of a test mule, which looks to be in its near-production form but the design elements are hidden. The prototype confirms the presence of a circular all-digital instrument cluster while the Tripper Navigation will also be available.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will more likely be unveiled in the second half of this year before entering the domestic market. It could be priced around Rs. 2.6-2.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and underpinned by a brand new platform that could be lighter than that of the Himalayan 411. In addition, a new 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will be utilised.

It is expected to produce a maximum power output of around 40 bhp and will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The spy images show the presence of USD front forks, offset monoshock rear suspension, tube tyres with spoked rims, LED headlamp, turn signals and tail Lamp, new switchgear, new sump guard and brake fluid reservoir.

It will boast a large fuel tank, split seats, different mountings for accessories, a front beak, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, an upright handlebar, sturdy footpegs, etc.

Spy Source: Powerdrift