RE Guerrilla 450 To Debut Tonight – Colours, Specs, Price, Features

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine developing 40 PS and it will compete with Triumph Speed 400

Royal Enfield’s brand new 450 cc model, the Guerrilla 450, is set to make its global debut tonight in Barcelona, Spain. This neo-retro roadster has already been leaked in three colours, offering enthusiasts a sneak peek of the highly anticipated motorcycle. It will be available in both single- and dual-tone colour shades, with at least two variants expected to be offered.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Colours

Recently leaked images reveal the single-tone blue shade alongside a dual-tone red and gold paint scheme. At a service centre, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in a sporty black and yellow combination was snapped, complemented by the split Guerrilla pattern graphics on the fuel tank sides.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Features

The high-end model will include a circular TFT instrument console, similar to the Himalayan 450, featuring turn-by-turn navigation and connectivity features. Expected highlights encompass a circular LED headlamp and sleek LED turn signals, a compact rear section, ride modes, a dual-channel ABS system, and adjustable clutch and brake levers. Additionally, it will incorporate a slipper and assist clutch, although switchable traction control may not be included.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dimensions

The neo-retro roadster will measure 2,134 mm in length, 834 mm in width, and 1,115 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,491 mm. This makes it 111 mm shorter in length, 18 mm narrower, 201 mm shorter in height, and 19 mm shorter in wheelbase compared to the Himalayan 450. Moreover, the Guerrilla 450 weighs 183 kg, making it 13 kg lighter than its dual-purpose adventure sibling.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Performance

More significantly, it is only 2 kg heavier than the entry-level Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The motorcycle will utilise a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing just over 40 PS. It is also likely to generate similar torque to the Himalayan 450 at around 40 Nm or slightly less. In comparison to its primary competitor, the Triumph Speed 400, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will weigh 7 kg more.

Nonetheless, if it maintains comparable torque figures to the Himalayan 450, the Guerrilla will offer more torque than the Speed 400. The powertrain will be linked to a six-speed transmission. The Guerrilla will feature 17-inch black alloy wheels at the front and rear and it will be suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and an offset monoshock rear suspension.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Expected Price

For cost-effectiveness, it will not use the more expensive Showa USDs found on the Himalayan. As a result, the Guerrilla is expected to be competitively priced at around Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The chassis will be a modified version of the unit found in the Himalayan 450 and the suspension will be tuned taking road-oriented riding in mind.