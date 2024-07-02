RE Guerrilla 450 To Be Offered In 2 Variants, Images Leaked Online

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is expected to be offered in at least two variants judging by the recently leaked images of the production model

A few days ago, Royal Enfield announced that the much-awaited Guerrilla 450 will be revealed on July 17, 2024. The neo-retro roadster will see the light in Spain and ahead of its release, a set of leaked images gives us more information about the upcoming motorcycle. A single-tone and a dual-tone paint scheme have been spied.

And we could also see differences in equipment between them indicating that the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 could be sold in at least two variants. The prototype with the two-tone red and gold colour boasts a circular TFT instrument cluster in a similar fashion to the Himalayan 450 and is positioned slightly off-set as well.

The other prototype with the light blue colour scheme adorns a semi-digital instrument console, borrowed from the Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650. A separate pod for the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system could also be clearly seen. Both motorcycles are suspended on telescopic front forks with black gaiters. Perhaps USDs could be sold as a top-of-the-line model?

It does not appear to be the case though and the rear will stick with the offset monoshock suspension system with pre-load adjustability. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 runs on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels with block-pattern tubeless tyres and it will feature ride-by-wire throttle, slipper and assist clutch and perhaps ride modes too.

A muscular fuel tank, a wide single-piece handlebar, split seats and split grab rails, a compact tail section with LED tail light and LED turn indicators, a dual channel ABS system, a round-shaped LED headlamp, circular black mirrors, etc will also be available. As for the pricing, we do expect the Chennai-based manufacturer to position the Guerrilla highly competitively starting at Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will take on the well-received Triumph Speed 400 which has completed 50,000 unit sales across the globe within twelve months since its launch alongside its sibling the Scrambler 400X. It will pack a 452 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of just over 40 PS and will be paired with a six-speed transmission.