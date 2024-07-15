RE Guerrilla 450 Expected Features & Price Details – Just 2 Days Away!

RE Guerrilla 450 will make its global debut on July 17 in Spain; will be powered by a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS

Royal Enfield’s second 450 cc offering is on its way soon as the Guerrilla 450 will make its global debut on July 17, 2024 in Spain. The neo-retro roadster has already been leaked in multiple shades giving us a sneak peek of the much-awaited motorcycle. It will be sold in single- and dual-tone colour schemes and at least two variants will be offered.

The pictures of the single-tone blue shade were leaked alongside a dual-tone red and gold paint scheme a few days ago and now the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has been spied at what looks like a service centre in a sporty black and yellow combination that bodes well with the split Guerrilla pattern graphics written on the sides of the fuel tank.

The top-spec variant will be equipped with a circular TFT instrument console in a similar fashion to the Himalayan 450 and it will feature turn-by-turn navigation. Other key highlights likely are all LED lighting, different ride modes, dual-channel ABS system, adjustable clutch and brake levers, slipper and assist clutch but it may not get switchable traction control.

The motorcycle will be 2,134 mm long, 834 mm wide, and 1,115 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,491 mm and it will reportedly weigh 183 kg. In comparison to the Himalayan 450, it is 111 mm shorter in length, 18 mm narrower, and 201 mm shorter in height with a 19 mm shorter wheelbase. It will compete directly with the Triumph Speed 400.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 will be powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, developing a maximum power output of over 40 PS of power. The engine will be mated to a six-speed transmission. It will ride on 17-inch wheels fitted and will be equipped with telescopic front forks and an offset monoshock rear suspension.

Since it won’t use the more expensive Showa USDs from Himalayan, we can expect the Guerrilla to be priced highly competitively at around Rs. 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, Rs. 10,000 was discounted as part of the Speed 400’s one-year celebration making it more affordable than before and RE could target the same price bracket.