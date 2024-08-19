RE Goan Classic 350 Spied Again In Production-Ready Guise

A bobber based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 could be dubbed the Goan Classic 350 and is expected to launch before the end of this year in India

Royal Enfield is gearing up to expand its lineup with new motorcycles across the 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc segments. The brand plans to launch more new models this FY, aiming to enhance its presence not only in India but also in international markets. The Shotgun 650 arrived in early CY 2024 and it was followed by the Guerrilla 450 and updated Classic.

The Classic 350-based bobber from Royal Enfield is generating excitement, especially with its recent sightings on public roads and the patent images that surfaced a few months ago. With the trademark “Goan Classic 350” in place, this name might be used for the new bobber, which features notable cosmetic and ergonomic upgrades over the standard Classic 350.

The latest spy image of the production-ready model has appeared, giving a glimpse of what to expect from this upcoming motorcycle. It features a unique design with an elongated single rider seat and an exposed thick rear fender, if the optional pillion seat is not chosen, accentuating its bobber style. It also includes split grab rails. This motorcycle is set to compete with bobber-styled offerings from Jawa and Yezdi.

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 retains its vintage charm with wire-spoked wheels and whitewall tyres, adding to its classic aesthetic. The handlebar is more upright than the standard Classic 350, providing a different riding posture. The rider footpegs are slightly forward, probably to enable a more relaxed ride.

It will be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster and switchgear from the existing 350 cc offerings. Performance-wise, it will use the same 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine found in the standard Classic 350, delivering 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed transmission.

The upcoming bobber will be positioned above the Classic 350 with an expected price of around Rs. 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will feature a well-equipped package, including telescopic front forks, dual rear shock absorbers, and disc brakes at both ends supported by a dual-channel ABS system and Google-powered Tripper Navigation.