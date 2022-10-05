RE Developing 3 All-New 650 CC Bikes For India – Details

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 and Super Meteor 650 are expected to make their global debut in the coming months before going on sale

Royal Enfield is currently developing a host of new motorcycles for the domestic market. Besides testing two all-new 450 cc motorcycles with a liquid-cooled engine (the Himalayan 450 dual-purpose adventure tourer and the Scrambler-styled 450), the homegrown retro motorcycle maker is working on three all-new 650 cc models based on the existing 650 Twins’ platform.

Since their arrival in late 2018, the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 have been well received amongst customers in the local as well as international markets. Particularly in India, the 650 Twins racked up phenomenal sales tally for the segment they sit in and blew the competition away for good and the sales peaked to 2,000+ units a month.

Carrying the momentum forward, the Chennai-based brand is testing the SG650 concept based production model, a cruiser that could be called the Super Meteor 650 and the recently spotted scrambler-styled 650 cc motorcycle. The Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 are expected to make their global debut at the upcoming EICMA show or Rider Mania.

Both will more likely be underpinned by a dual cradle chassis and they will be equipped with an upside down front fork setup (first for RE). They could be positioned above the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 as they will offer features such as an LED headlamp. They will target long touring customers with relaxed handlebar positioning and large sized fuel tank.

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is only expected to be introduced in the near future considering that it has been caught on camera once in the United Kingdom. However, the Shotgun 650 and the Super Meteor 650 have been spotted multiple times in their near-production guise in recent months. They will derive power from the familiar 648 cc parallel twin cylinder engine.

It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of just above 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. A slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS system assisting the front and rear disc brakes, tripper navigation system, etc are expected to be made available as standard upon their respective launches.