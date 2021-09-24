RE Continental GT Cup Announced; Brand To Open Track Schools

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is a one-make racing championship comprising of four rounds with track-spec Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield has released an official statement regarding its new Continental GT Cup in India as it aims to attract new and experienced riders with an accessible way into racing on circuits. The registrations for the Continental GT Cup has opened now and the free-of-charge online registration will close on September 30.

The riders invited for the Rider Selection Programme will have to pay Rs. 2,500 in addition to the 18 per cent GST to book their slots. After testing their skills and quite simple lap times, the shortlisted 18 participants will have to make an advance payment of Rs. 20,000 along with GST to compete in the four rounds commencing on October 20, 2021.

RE will establish track schools across the country following the Continental GT Cup finale and they focus on providing easy access to professional training for like-minded enthusiasts. The participants must be 18 years or above older as on Jan 1, 2021 and they will have to submit forms such as track school participation certificate/proof, FMSCI accredited race participation certificate/proof, track day participation certificate/proof, FMSCI 2W racing license, etc.

The selected riders will have to bring their certified helmet, gloves and boots to the Rider Selection Programme. The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will commence on October 21 and it comprises four rounds (3 at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and finale at BIC) – each round enabling two races.

About 100 eligible riders will find their way into the Rider Selection Programme at Kari on October 18-19 and 18 will be shortlisted based on their lap times. The Chennai-based manufacturer has elected to use a specially track-prepared Continental GT for the championship and it boasts stiffer race-tuned suspension up front and rear and lowered clip-on handlebars.

Other highlights are rearward set footpegs, stainless steel full system exhaust claimed to give 12 per cent more power, soft compound tyres for additional grip compared to the stock units sourced from JK, and new vintage cafe racer like fairing and belly pan for better aero stability. Royal Enfield has lowered the kerb weight by 24 kilograms on the GT-R650 as well.