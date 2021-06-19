RE Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition Unveiled; Limited To 240 Units

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition gets leather seat for rider and blackened engine area; limited to just 240 units

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of the Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition in the Australian and New Zealand markets. To make the offering exclusive, Royal Enfield will only produce 240 units of this special edition and is priced at AUD 9,590 (Rs. 5.37 lakh approximately). Interested customers can pre-order the motorcycle until 11:59 pm, June 23, 2021.

Manufactured at Royal Enfield’s plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu, and shipped overseas, the Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition gets a host of accessories such as a leather seat for the rider in quilted fashion while the engine area gets blackened. To emphasise the special edition, a serial number plaque is also given and is hand-painted with RE pinstripes by Kumar Brothers.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition was sold in India back in February 2020 to pay tribute before the 500 cc motorcycles from the brand’s lineup were discontinued ahead of the BSVI emission standards that came into effect on April 1, 2020. Just as in India when it was on sale, no mechanical changes have been made for Australia and New Zealand.



The special edition derives power from a 499 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 27.2 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The Classic 500 is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers.

In addition, it is equipped with a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc with a dual-channel ABS system. Since the introduction of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield has been on a roll in the international markets. Besides the 650 Twins, the Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer has also been well received in the international markets.



Recently, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 went on sale abroad. As for India, Royal Enfield is planning to launch a host of new models over the next 12 months. The new generation Classic 350 based on the J platform and featuring a revised 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine is expected to launch sometime next month.