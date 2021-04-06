RE Classic 500 Transformed Into A Magnificent Brat-Style Motorcycle

Check out this brat bike, based on Royal Enfield Classic 500, which has been built by Bangalore-based Bulleteer Customs

In India, Royal Enfield is the most popular premium motorcycle brand, enjoying a cult-like following among enthusiasts. Also, owing to their relatively simple architecture and strong aftermarket support, RE motorcycles are extremely easy to customise as well. Some of these custom-built machines are beautiful works of art, just like the one we have here.

This modified Royal Enfield Classic 500, built by Bulleteer Customs, has been turned into a brat bike. It was built in memory of a friend of the customizer and has been named ‘Requiem’. The motorcycle sports plenty of changes to the design, which we shall cover here. At the front, we see an aftermarket LED headlamp, with a brushed steel rim, and a pair of USD front forks. The front fender is a custom unit, much shorter than the original.

The brushed steel fuel tank sports golden pinstripes and a solid brass monogram, and the bike also gets a flat seat made of brown leather. The rest of the motorcycle has been painted black, including the engine assembly, the frame, and the rear shockers. The speedometer has been placed on the left side of the bike a little above the engine case, which is quite unconventional.

We see a new custom taillight on the motorcycle, shaped like a piston, and the rear fender has been chopped short. The turn indicators are custom LED units, placed on the suspension at the front as well as the rear. Both the airbox and the battery case sport a Bulleteer Customs logo, and the side boxes feature a custom logo along with leather straps.

The motorcycle also gets custom 17-inch wheels, with a 110mm tyre at the front and a 150m tyre at the rear. As per the customizer, the handling of the machines has improved by a huge margin. It also gets a stainless steel TIG welded exhaust, which has a raw and throaty sound.

No changes have been reported to the engine of the motorcycle, except for the new exhaust. Royal Enfield Classic 500 was powered by a 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generated 27.57 PS of maximum power and 41.3 Nm of peak torque. This motor came mated to a 5-speed sequential transmission. RE Classic 500 was discontinued in India back in April 2020, just before the BS6 emission norms came into effect.