Range-Topping BMW X7 M50d Launched, Priced At Rs 1.63 Crore

The newly launched BMW X7 M50d goes on to rival the likes of Range Rover Sport, Audi Q8 as well as the Porsche Cayenne in the Indian market

BMW has launched the range-topping diesel ‘M50d’ variant of the X7 SUV in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.63 crore (ex-showroom). The X7 is BMW’s flagship SUV offering, and will now be available in India in four variants, namely 30d DPE, 30d DPE Signature, 40i M Sport and the newly launched M50d, which are priced at Rs 92.50 lakh, Rs 1.02 crore, Rs 1.07 crore and Rs 1.63 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

The X7 M50d comes equipped with the German carmaker’s most powerful diesel engine. The SUV is plonked with a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, quad-turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 400 PS of maximum power, along with 760 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

The power is sent to all four wheels with the help of BMW’s xDrive system. BMW claims that the M50d can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds, before topping out at an electronically limited speed of 250 km/h. Unlike the variants that have been on sale until now, the new range-topping M50d will be brought to the country through the CBU route.

The powertrain is not the only factor that differentiates the M50d from the other diesel variants. It also gets slightly tweaked external design, including restyled bumpers, larger exhaust ports, body-coloured wheel arches and side skirts, larger alloys with different designs, an M Sport exhaust system, and M Sport brakes with blue calipers.

Inside the cabin, the car features an M Sport steering wheel, M Sport leather upholstery with contrast stitching, illuminated M-badged door sills and M-badged pedals and floormats.

Features on offer include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control, a digital instrument cluster, a premium Bowers and Wilkins sound system, five-zone automatic climate control, a three-piece glass sunroof, soft-close doors, adaptive cruise control, park assist, ambient lighting, air suspension, wireless charging, and recline function for all three row of seats.