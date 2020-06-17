Range Rover Fifty Special Edition Unveiled; Limited To 1,970 Units

The production of the Range Rover Fifty is limited to just 1,970 units and it celebrates half a century since the original Range Rover was launched

Range Rover is receiving a limited edition Fifty model as part of celebrating fifty years of the iconic model. The luxury off-roader has been in production since 1969 and is currently in its fourth generation. The popular of the Range Rover across the globe meant that it is being used as a sub-brand spawning models like the Evoque, Velar and Range Rover Sport.

In 1967, the first Range Rover prototype was built and the design was finalised two years later. Launched in 1970, the legendary luxury SUV has a special place in the automotive history. The new Range Rover Fifty will have its exclusivity maintained as only 1,970 units are being manufactured and its official prices have not been revealed by the brand.

However, it is expected to carry a sticker tag more premium than the Autobiography. The Range Rover Fifty is indeed based on the Autobiography that sits just below the SVAutobiography Dynamic variant in the lineup. It comes loaded with upmarket features pertaining to comfort, convenience, safety, connectivity and driving assistance.

As standard, the Range Rover Fifty features premium audio system, panoramic glass roof and an updated LED headlamps. It has some unique exterior updates including black trim pieces and exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, it gains Fifty badging designed by Land Rover Design Director Gerry McGovern and it can be seen on the dashboard, door threshold plates, numbered plaque, headrests and so on.

The 2020 Range Rover Fifty will be offered in four different paint schemes: Carpathian Grey, Santorini Black, Rosello Red and Aruba silver colour. Only a select few customers can have Tuscan Blue, Davos White and Bahama Gold and Land Rover has not revealed the reason for it.

It is worth noting that the seven shades were originally sold on the first generation Range Rover. Both regular and long wheelbase versions of the Range Rover Fifty will be retailed and it will be available in multiple powertrain options including the plug-in hybrid P400e.