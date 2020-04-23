Range Rover Evoque And Discovery Sport Plug-In Hybrid Variants Revealed

The combined system output of Range Rover Evoque P300e And Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e stands at 309 PS and 540 Nm

The PHEV variants of the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have been released. Dubbed the P300e, both are equipped with the same plug-in hybrid system as the 1.5-litre turbo Ingenium petrol engine is paired with an integrated starter generator. It works with an inverter and supplies power to the high voltage system.

The IC engine also is capable of producing a maximum power output of 200 PS and 280 Nm of peak torque and is connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox driving the front wheels. The plug-in hybrid system utilizes an electric motor developing 109 PS and 260 Nm and is mounted at the rear axle. The electric motor gains power from a Li-ion battery positioned underneath the rear seats.

The 15 kWh pack comprises of 84 prismatic cells arranged in seven modules of twelve. The electric motor is referred to as the Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD), and it combines with the three-cylinder engine to form the PHEV system. The combined output stands at a highly appreciable 309 PS and 540 Nm. Both AC and DC charging are supported on the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport PHEVs.

Using the onboard charger and conventional socket, the charge time is claimed to be 6 hours and 42 minutes and the zero to 80 per cent can be achieved in just 84 minutes using a domestic wallbox or public charging point of higher output capacity. Both SUVs use Combined Charging System (CCS) DC plug that supports up to 32 kW. In which, the zero to 80 per cent can be reached in just half an hour.

The Range Rover Evoque P300e is rated to give out 66 km of driving range on electricity alone and the range is comparatively 4 km down on the Discovery Sport P300e. Since the systems are similar, other notable numbers are also the same including 135 kmph top speed on EV mode. On both the luxury SUVs, the charging port can be found on the rear fender.

The Evoque P300e is quicker to 100 kmph by 0.2 seconds as it does the mark in 6.4 seconds with fuel consumption of 1.4 litres per 100 km along with CO2 emission rating of 32 g/km. The Discovery Sport P300e consumes 1.6 litres per 100 km and emits 36 g/km of C02 on the WLTP cycle. Other highlights are three driving modes, brake-by-wire tech, intelligent InControl Remote smartphone apps, etc.