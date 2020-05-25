Range Rover Evoque 7-seater Version Spotted With Heavy Camouflage

The upcoming version of the Range Rover Evoque will not only have a 7-seater layout, but will even have a longer wheelbase, it will be even sold in a three-cylinder PHEV version

Land Rover, the Tata Motors-owned Brit SUV marque, has been busy working on the next-generation Range Rover. However, that hasn’t kept the manufacturer from working on a new version of the highly popular Range Rover Evoque to further enhance its popularity.

Earlier this year, some reposts suggested that the Evoque will receive some substantial updates in a bid to start appealing to a wider audience. And now, thanks to the new spy pictures, it looks like the upcoming set of updates for the crossover won’t just stop at the features list or the powertrain options.

The pictures we have here reveal that the company is currently working on a 7-seater version that will not only offer 2 additional seats but even have a longer body to make the accommodation of an extra row possible.

As seen in the spy pics, the upcoming Range Rover Evoque 7-seater model will be significantly longer due to the extended wheelbase it will carry. Accordingly, the rear windows and roof will be extended to accommodate the third row.

It’s not known if the Range Rover Evoque 7-seater will be sold in European and US markets but going by the recent trends, it looks like the upcoming SUV will make it countries like China, India and Russia. We have already seen buyers in these markets having a preference for EWB versions of premium vehicles and hence, various car manufacturers have been developing longer versions of their vehicles to capitalize on the demand.

Other than a longer body, the upcoming Range Rover Evoque 7-seater model will carry the same design language as the regular model. Even the engine options will be carried over from the 5-seater version. In fact, it will even get the upcoming three-cylinder PHEV version that will be badged P300e.

At the centre of this PHEV system is a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged unit that will output a maximum power of 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts). The internal combustion engine works in tandem with a 107-hp (80-kW) electric motor positioned on the rear axle and a 15kWh lithium-ion battery. The upcoming 7-seater Evoque P300e could have an all-electric range of more than 60 km.