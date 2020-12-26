Randeep Hooda Drives The 2020 Hyundai Tucson In Its Latest TVC

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is available with a petrol and a diesel engine option, and gets a lot of premium tech on offer

The Hyundai Tucson facelift was unveiled during the 2020 Auto Expo in India, and in July, the SUV was launched in India. A few people were disappointed that India didn’t get the next-generation model, but looking past that, the Tucson is quite a lovely SUV. With price ranging from Rs.22.30 lakh to Rs. 27.03 lakh, this is Hyundai India’s current flagship model.

Hyundai India recently released a short video ad for the new Tucson, featuring actor and car enthusiast Randeep Hooda. The video shows off the vehicle’s design as well as a few premium features. The exterior design has only undergone subtle changes. The headlamps are now LED units, and the fog lamps get LED DRL surrounds.

The 18-inch alloy wheels were also given a new design, and the part LED taillights are quite pretty as well. There’s thick black cladding all around the vehicle, and a pair of faux roof rails on the top. The majority of the changes have occurred inside the car. The cabin gets an all-black theme, which looks premium, and the dashboard has been completely redesigned. There are a lot of faux leather inserts throughout.

The vehicle also gets a faux leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the 8-inch infotainment touchscreen now juts upwards from the dash. The front seats are power-adjustable, and the SUV also offers a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, an 8-speaker Infinity audio system, and BlueLink connected car technology.

Other features on offer include auto headlamps and wipers, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, driving modes, power-operated tailgate with gesture controls, and dual-zone climate control. As for the powertrains, we have two on offer here – a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L diesel.

The petrol mill is a naturally aspirated, inline-4 unit, which can deliver a peak power and torque of 150 HP and 192 Nm, and comes paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel motor is a turbocharged, inline-4 unit, that can belt-out 183 HP and 400 Nm, and is only available with 8-speed automatic transmission. As standard, the vehicle is available with a front-wheel-drive system, while an all-wheel-drive system is optional on the diesel variant.