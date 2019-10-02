Ram 1500 Gets New Limited Black Edition And Heavy Duty Night Edition

Ram unveils 1500 Black Edition and Heavy Duty Night Edition at the State Fair of Texas which offer a darker appearance for the trucks.

The new Limited Black Edition comes with enhanced comfort, refinement and overall luxurious experience than the regular 1500. Whereas the Heavy Duty Night Edition provides the customers with a personalized selection of content.

The 1500 Limited Black Edition gets black treatment all around, which include the front grille, badging, tow-hooks and exhaust. The bumpers, door handles and mirror covers are all covered in black too. Apart from that, it sports 22-inch black alloy-wheels as standard, a tonneau cover and sport performance bonnet.

The Ram 1500 is available in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. The different engines on offer are as follows –

Ram 1500 Engine Horsepower Torque Max Towing 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 with eTorque 305 HP 365 Nm 3506 kg 5.7-litre Hemi V8 395 HP 556 Nm 5266 kg 5.7-litre Hemi V8 with eTorque 395 HP 556 Nm 5783 kg 3.0-litre EcoDiesel V6 240 HP 570 Nm 4214 kg

The special 1500 Limited Black Edition gets a starting price of $53,690, which is roughly around Rs 38 lakh in Indian currency. The Heavy Duty Night Edition is available on the Big Horn and Laramie variants exclusively. Like the Limited Black Edition, it also features a black grille insert, blacked out badges, black headlamp and taillamp housings.

It comes with 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, but can also be had with dual 17-inch rear wheels with black alloys. The two engines on offer with the 2020 Heavy Duty Night Editions are a 6.4-litre V8, and a 6.7-litre inline-6 turbo-diesel engine which produces a massive 1356Nm of torque.

Both 4×2 and 4×4 (Crew Cabs only) drivetrains are available with the Heavy Duty Night Edition, with a starting price of $37,995 (Rs 27 lakh approx.) The Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition will starting arriving at dealerships in late Q3 this year, while the Heavy Duty Night Editions to go on sale later in Q4.