Race-spec TVS Apache RR 200 Revealed for One Make Championship

If you think TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is boring, here it is in its race-spec avatar, ready to put the track on fire

TVS Motor Company has finally taken the veils off its race-spec fully-faired iteration of the Apache RTR 200 4V – Apache RR 200. The motorcycle is designed specifically for the One Make Championship, and it does get a plethora of upgrades in comparison to the regular Apache RTR 200 4V.

The most crucial of all the changes is the design. It gets a full-fairing for better aerodynamics and a tall windscreen. Moreover, the handlebars are now clip-on units and sit quite low to aid the rider with an aggressive riding position.

Powering the RR 200 is a 197.88 cc single-cylinder motor with 4 valves and a single overhead cam. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. Also, we can expect this motor to be tuned to produce more power and torque, but TVS hasn’t revealed the figures yet. Moreover, the stock suspension components are swapped with an advanced adjustable setup. Tyres, however, come from TVS Eurogrip’s collection.

Being a track-only example, it misses out on the road-legal hardware, like the headlight, tail lamp, rearview mirrors, and turn indicators. Since the Apache RTR 200 4V has evolved into a track weapon, seeing the KTM RC200 and Bajaj RS 200 going through a similar transition would be an interesting watch.

Talking of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, it is powered by a 200cc engine that delivers a peak power output of 20.54 Bhp and max torque of 17.25 Nm. It tips the scale at 152 kg and has a fuel tank of 12 litres. Additionally, the 200 4V comes with three riding modes – Sport, Urban, and Rain. It also features GTT (Glide Through Traffic) for low-speed crawling assistance.

In addition, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with pre-load adjustable front forks from Showa. Braking duties are performed by 270 mm rotors on the front and 240 mm disc at the rear. Moreover, the brakes are governed by dual-channel ABS. The prices start at Rs. 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom India) and go up to Rs. 1.33 lakh (ex-showroom India).