Protests Erupt Over Defected Ashok Leyland Buses In Mumbai

A total of 61 bus operators and members were involved in the protests, conducted at Ashok Leyland’s dealership in Naigaon

A group of passenger bus owners in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are protesting against Ashok Leyland buses due to frequent mechanical issues experienced during operation. A total of 61 bus operators and members were involved in the protests, conducted at the brand’s dealership in Naigaon, as they allege that Ashok Leyland has not addressed their issues.

The Mumbai Bus Owners Association is connected with the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), a nationwide organisation that represents operators of passenger vehicles. A bus owner named Vivek Shetty said that the board members have complained verbally and through writing and even convinced with Ashok Leyland’s personnel about the recurring problems.

The 13.5-metre long bus model comes under the scrutiny as it is alleged to have various defects which have led to frequent breakdowns on the road. The increasing number of these defective vehicles has caused daily operational challenges for bus operators according to him. Another person was quoted saying,

“As the vehicle gets stuck on the road late at night, passengers suffer and have to be sent by another bus, suffering mental and financial losses also leading to traffic jams as the vehicle gets stuck. There is also a high possibility of an accident with such a defective vehicle, putting passenger lives at stake,”

He further noted that all these buses were purchased approximately five to six months ago, and recently, one of the buses was involved in a serious accident during a trip to Goa. He suspects the bus company is intentionally delaying and waiting for the warranty period to expire, thereby avoiding responsibility. His union has provided a list of 61 buses including their chassis numbers, as evidence.

A written statement to Ashok Leyland read, “Breaking of the hub of the vehicle on the road is very serious, and braking issues in terms of road safety are very serious. It seems that your company has not taken this matter seriously, even though we have taken this issue frequently, speaking orally, in person, over the phone, and in writing from time to time. The above model manufactured by your company has been proved completely defective and not road worthy.”