Production Version Of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Imagined, Launch In May

Royal Enfield Meteor will become a successor of the Thunderbird 350 range and in terms of looks, it looks like an evolution of the Thunderbird 350X model

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been spied testing numerous times by now. While we have already seen the test prototypes on many occasions, even the production version was seen recently, thereby leaving little to our imagination with regards to the upcoming motorcycle’s design. Still, the latest set of renderings further let us understand how the motorcycle would look in various colour shades.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 looks a fair bit like the now defunct Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X. However, unlike the outgoing model, the Meteor features a split seat setup with a wide rider seat and a narrower unit for the pillion. The upcoming model gets a teardrop fuel tank that looks quite familiar as it bears a single-tone paint finish with a Royal Enfield emblem.

The side panels feature the ‘Meteor 350’ branding while the 350cc single-potter has a blacked-out finish to compliment the alloy wheels and the exhaust system. Some of the salient features of the new motorcycles include a double-cradle frame, semi-digital instrument cluster, gas-charged shock absorbers at rear, dual-channel ABS, rotary-style headlamp controls and colour-coordinate pin-stripping on the alloy wheels.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 features a low-set handlebar that should lead to an upright but a slightly more aggressive riding position than what the T’bird offered. Other highlights of the motorcycle include retro-style taillamp and turn indicators, reflectors on front forks, low-set rear registration plate and a 9-spoke design for the alloy wheels.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built around an all-new platform and it draws power from an all-new engine. Also, the new motorcycle is lighter, more powerful and overall, more modern than the T’bird. It’s also likely to be more reliable, which is something that can draw a new section of buyers toward RE showrooms.

While the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 seen earlier bore a yellow finish, the renderings show the motorcycle even in both red and white colour shades. The South India-based company is likely to be waiting for things to become normal again before introducing its latest motorcycle in the market. There are good chances that the new model will command a slight premium over the T’bird, which is something that can be justified through the cleaner engine and a fresher design. It is likely to hit showrooms in mid of next month.