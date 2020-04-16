Production-Spec Volkswagen Nivus SUV Coupe Comes To Light

Volkswagen Nivus is said to be unveiled in Brazil in June before reaching other Latin American markets; powered by a 128 hp producing 1.0-litre petrol engine

Volkswagen will be hosting the global premiere of the Nivus in the coming months and it has continuously been teased online revealing most of the design details we need to know. The SUV-coupe will go on sale in Brazil first soon, a key volume-based market in South America for the global manufacturers, and it has been designed and engineered in the same country.

However, the Volkswagen Nivus won’t be restricted to Brazil though as the European continent will get the vehicle mostly later this year or in early 2021. Reports indicate that the Nivus will be revealed as early as June but the dire social and economic conditions due to the pandemic could have a say in this as its debut could be delayed further.

Other Latin American countries will get the taste of the Nivus following its debut in Brazil gradually from the closing stages of this calendar year. The Nivus has been created keeping the advantages of the sports utility vehicle and the sedan in mind with a coupe-like roofline. Following the latest trend of German brands, the teasers involve camouflaged production model.

The Nivus will also be manufactured in Europe locally for a competitive price tag. It will Stand in place of the Polo hatchback in markets like Brazil eventually and is significantly different from conventional crossovers like Tiguan and T-Cross. It has styling differences compared to the Atlas Cross Sport. The front fascia boasts black grille, sharp headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other main styling elements include multi-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels, stylish LED tail lamps, round-shaped wheel arches, black roof rails, black wing mirrors, blackened air intake area and so on. The Volkswagen Nivus is underpinned by the flexible MQB platform and it will be powered by multiple engine choices including a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine, exclusive for Brazil.

It will produce 128 hp and 200 Nm of peak torque, and will be mated to a six-speed automatic transmission sending power to only the front wheels. The Nivus has better practicality compared to the Polo with 415 litres of bootspace and it will likely rival SUVs such as Hyundai Venue in overseas markets.