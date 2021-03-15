Production-Spec Tata Sierra SUV Rendered With Bold Design

Tata Motors had previously said that if the Sierra nameplate is revived, the SUV will be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains

Apart from all other vehicles that we were previously familiar with, Tata Motors revealed a new fully-electric concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year, and chose to name it after the legendary ‘Sierra’ SUV. The Sierra’s boxy design was retained, along with its alpine windows; and it made us all reminisce and wish that Tata actually brings the car to production someday.

Pratap Bose, Vice President – Global Design, Tata Motors, also the mastermind behind the Sierra EV concept’s design, went on to say that he is going to try with every bone in his body “to make this into a production product“. If Tata actually decides to go ahead with re-introducing the Sierra in India, how would it end up looking like? Here is a rendering depicting just that –

The rendering has been created by Praveen C. John and was shared on the Facebook group named Vandibhranthanmar. The rendered Sierra is finished in blue unlike the white-coloured concept seen at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, the boxy design has been carried over. At the front, the rendered car gets a conventional grille while the Sierra EV concept had an enclosed unit.

The car gets LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, as well as LED fog lamps that have been placed in a black vertical housing. The front bumper also features a skid plate. The car gets a flat, sculpted bonnet which makes the front-end look even more aggressive.

At the sides, the Sierra features stylish looking alloy wheels. The B and D pillars of the rendered car are finished in body colour, while the A and C pillars are finished in black. The wing mirrors also feature a black treatment, and the turn indicators have also been placed on them.

Pratap Bose had also previously said that apart from a few conceptual elements like the interiors of the car, the dimensions, the wheels, as well as the tyre size could be retained in the production-ready version of the Sierra, if it enters production.